Resilience leadership program

A program will be offered to the Bundaberg region for a leadership program.

A program will be offered to the Bundaberg region for a leadership program.

A PROGRAM will be offered to resilient leaders within the community, that will equip them with skills to assist during a crisis.

Funded by the Commonwealth and State disaster fund, participating tourism and business operators will learn about social inclusion, sustainable economic recovery and preparation to avoid future disasters.

Bundaberg Tourism chief executive Katherine Reid said the program was vital for the region to recover from disasters and would contribute to business and personal growth.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to nurture existing and future leaders across our tourism industry and broader community and to demonstrate collective leadership as a region,” Ms Reid said.

“We encourage anyone interested in broadening their personal leadership capability, as well as bigger picture thinking for the region, to jump online as soon as possible.”

The program has 20 places available, expressions of interest will be accepted by February 20 and submission forms can be accessed at https://bit.ly/38g5MFo.