Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A program will be offered to the Bundaberg region for a leadership program.
A program will be offered to the Bundaberg region for a leadership program.
News

Resilience leadership program

Rhylea Millar
17th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PROGRAM will be offered to resilient leaders within the community, that will equip them with skills to assist during a crisis.

Funded by the Commonwealth and State disaster fund, participating tourism and business operators will learn about social inclusion, sustainable economic recovery and preparation to avoid future disasters.

Bundaberg Tourism chief executive Katherine Reid said the program was vital for the region to recover from disasters and would contribute to business and personal growth.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to nurture existing and future leaders across our tourism industry and broader community and to demonstrate collective leadership as a region,” Ms Reid said.

“We encourage anyone interested in broadening their personal leadership capability, as well as bigger picture thinking for the region, to jump online as soon as possible.”

The program has 20 places available, expressions of interest will be accepted by February 20 and submission forms can be accessed at https://bit.ly/38g5MFo.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Man to be flown to Sunshine Coast after crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Man to be flown to Sunshine Coast after crash

        News About 3pm police and emergency services were called to a traffic crash on the Bruce Highway, at the intersection of Eureka Station Rd.

        How much child care costs are soaring in your suburb

        premium_icon How much child care costs are soaring in your suburb

        News The new child care subsidy was supposed to take pressure off parents

        Former minister lands senior role in Greensill ‘family’

        premium_icon Former minister lands senior role in Greensill ‘family’

        News SHE was the nation’s first female foreign minister and now Julie Bishop is taking...

        Officer suspended amid sexual offence allegations

        premium_icon Officer suspended amid sexual offence allegations

        News A senior constable has been suspended from the Queensland Police Service.