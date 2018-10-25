'Resilience here runs deep': Farmers preparing for El Nino

NEW POSITION: BFVG Chairman Allan Mahoney congratulating Bree Grima on her appointment as managing director. Photo Contributed

NEW POSITION: BFVG Chairman Allan Mahoney congratulating Bree Grima on her appointment as managing director. Photo Contributed Contributed

BUNDABERG Fruit and Vegetable Growers are not foreseeing any shortage of crops or increased consumer prices despite the El Nino alert issued this month.

BFVG managing director Bree Grima said the seasonal nature of horticulture in the area meant the region's producers were resilient and ready for anything.

"An El Nino event in the region could impact on horticultural production with reduced rainfall and warmer temperatures, however, with Paradise Dam currently sitting at 98 per cent capacity, producers have confidence that water supplies going into the warmer months are reliable," Ms Grima said.

"And producers may need to protect against sunburn in sensitive crops such as capsicum," she said.

"However, we're not foreseeing any shortage of crops or increased prices for the consumer as a result of the shift in weather."

El Nino events typically span the summer months, reaching their peak in December before breaking down toward the end of January and February.