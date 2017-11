STORM DAMAGE: Anthony Smith in the back yard of his grandmother's Elliott Heads Road home.

KEPNOCK residents are continuing to clean up after what one resident says is the worst storm she's ever seen.

Marilyn Smith is thankful she was inside her Elliott Heads Rd home when Tuesday's storm hit.

Afterwards she found the entire roof of a three-bay garage, from a house 60m away, had landed in her backyard.

Mrs Smith said the roof landed with such force the wire of her Hills Hoist clothesline sliced right through.

She is one of the many residents waiting for insurance assessors.