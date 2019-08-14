Menu
REPORT BEHAVIOUR: Bundaberg residents are being urged to report suspicious behaviour after two recent incidents where council officers were impersonated.
Council News

Residents urged to report council officer impersonators

Geordi Offord
by
14th Aug 2019 8:30 AM
BUNDABERG residents are being urged to report suspicious behaviour following two incidents of council officers being impersonated.

The warning comes after complaints were made to council of someone impersonating a member of council's animal control team.

Cr Scott Rowleson said staff were trained to follow protocol and the matters have been reported to police.

"Officers must introduce themselves, must show their identification, they will be wearing a council-issued uniform and will be driving a council vehicle with a Bundaberg Regional Council logo on both doors,” he said.

"Impersonating an officer is illegal.

"Our Animal Control team have a tough enough job as it is, so to have someone trying to undermine their work is just not on.”

He said if residents were reporting an impersonation after hours, to contact police.

Bundaberg News Mail

