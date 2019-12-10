Residents urged to protect households this Christmas

Sure Insurance Managing Director Bradley Heath said Bundaberg householders should put in place simple security measures that could easily reduce the opportunity for thieves this holiday season.

THE last thing anyone wants this Christmas is someone other than Santa inviting themselves into their home.

With nearly 300 cases of unlawful entry in Bundaberg homes reported since December last year and the Christmas period fast approaching, Sure Insurance is urging residents to check their home security measures.

The holidays are typically a high-risk time for break-ins, with last December recording 30 Unlawful Entry Without Violence and With Violence – Dwelling and 40 cases in January, according to data from Queensland Police Service.

Sure Insurance Managing Director Bradley Heath said Bundaberg householders should put in place simple security measures that could easily reduce the opportunity for thieves to enter their home over the holidays.

“Most home theft is random and opportunistic yet incidents of thieves targeting occupied homes and personal items are on the increase so it’s essential householders think about the basics when it comes home security,” Mr Heath said.

“The most common entry point for thieves is an external door such as the front or back door and even laundry doors.

“However, many householders often leave doors open and unlocked, many also fail to lock deadlocks and windows are not always locked when they should be.”

The QPS statistics for Unlawful Entry Without Violence and With Violence – Dwelling indicate that on average 26 Bundaberg homes are broken into every month.

Mr Heath said residents could consider installing motion activated external lighting, a home alarm or home security camera system as these identifiable measures often deter thieves.

“A common protection measure people often use when they go away is to ask a friend or trusted neighbour to collect mail and keep an eye on the home,” he said.

“Given the tremendous community spirit that exists across Bundaberg it would be great to see trusted neighbours looking out for each other over the holidays.

“By taking a few extra security steps your belongings and Christmas gifts will be more protected and you may avoid the trauma of a break-in over the holidays.”