Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
2018 AACTA Awards Presented by Foxtel | Red Carpet
2018 AACTA Awards Presented by Foxtel | Red Carpet
News

SHHH! Don't let your dog bark, Nicole Kidman's filming here

David Kirkpatrick
10th Dec 2020 10:30 AM | Updated: 11:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RESIDENTS of a road in the Byron hinterland have been asked to keep "mowing, dogs barking and construction" to a minimum during filming for Nicole Kidman's latest TV series Nine Perfect Strangers today.

Traffic controls will be in place on Kings Road from 7am to 1pm with residents allowed to "come and go"at all times but likely to face some delays.

In a notice dropped to residents, Nine Perfect Strangers location manager Chris Veerhuis said: "There will be times throughout the day when filming is taking place at which time a hold period of no traffic movement will be in place, however our onsite representative will communicate this with residents.

Community Newsletter SignUp

"The proposed filming activities and traffic control will be undertaken with the approval of Byron Shire Council and the NSW Police.

"It would be greatly appreciated if any loud noises could be avoided during filming. For example, mowing, dogs barking or construction.

"The Australian film and TV industry relies on the support of the community whenever we film on location. We are extremely grateful for your patience and consideration."

More Stories

byron bay entertainment movies nicole kidman nine perfect strangers
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Iced-up man causes scene in hospital emergency section

        Premium Content Iced-up man causes scene in hospital emergency section

        Crime A METH user charged for screaming and yelling at police in Bundaberg Hospital faced Gayndah Magistrates Court on Friday. DETAILS:

        Storage expansion plan proposed near turtle roundabout

        Premium Content Storage expansion plan proposed near turtle roundabout

        News The material change of use application includes an additional 250sq m storage...

        BUSTED: Two North Burnett men in court for drink driving

        Premium Content BUSTED: Two North Burnett men in court for drink driving

        Crime TWO North Burnett men, one a P-plater, faced Gayndah Magistrates Court for blowing...

        ON THE INSIDE: Five crazy stories from Wide Bay prison

        Premium Content ON THE INSIDE: Five crazy stories from Wide Bay prison

        News From dangerous dinner disputes to dodgy drug smuggling attempts