Residents told to prepare to leave homes

UPDATE 3PM:

THE previous bushfire warning for Doughboy has been downgraded.

QFES says residents in the area needed to keep up to date and decide what actions will be taken if the situation changes.

Firefighters are working with aerial support to contain the fire, which is burning in inaccessible bushland.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time.

EARLIER 10.45AM:

QFES advises the Doughboy fire is travelling towards Horsecamp Rd between Tableland Rd and Taylors Road (Old Gayndah Road).

An evacuation point has been set up at the emergency response facility at the Tirroan Rural Fire Station on Tobins Shortcut Rd.

Residents travelling to this facility should use Doughboy Rd, Horsecamp Rd and Tableland Rd only.

You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan.

If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

EARLIER

SOME residents have been told to prepare to leave their homes at Doughboy as a large bushfire continues to burn.

The fire has so far burnt through about 400ha of bushland at Doughboy, south-west of Gin Gin, and firefighters are warning conditions could worsen today and they may not be able to protect every property.

Residents in the vicinity of Doughboy Rd, Nearum Rd and Horsecamp Rd have been warned to prepare to leave and not to expect firefighters at their doors.

There are seven vehicles on scene.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

. Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

. If you have a bushfire survival plan, finalise it now so you are ready to follow it.

. If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if you leave the area.

. Advise family and friends of your plan.

. Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

. If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

. Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

. Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

. Pack important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) in case you need to leave the area.

. Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

. Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

. Take action to protect your livestock.

. Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

. Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

. Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.