Residents shocked by string of coastal break-ins

Innes Park and Bargara residents have been hit with a string of break ins.

Innes Park and Bargara residents have been hit with a string of break ins. Madura McCormack

SEVERAL Innes Park and Bargara residents were hit in a string of daylight break-ins on Wednesday.

Bargara Police have received multiple reports of break-ins across the area, with jewellery catching the eyes of thieves.

Bargara Police Station officer-in-charge Sergeant Matthew Steinhardt said there had been three reported burglaries within a 24-hour period.

"Two vehicles at a separate address were also targeted by the thieves,” Sgt Steinhardt said. It is believed that the incidents were not linked at this stage, and were in sporadic locations

"The incidents occurred during daylight hours, with the thieves targeting jewellery and a camera,” he said.

A victim who asked to remain anonymous, fearing a repeat break-in, told the NewsMail her house was broken into some time between 10am and 2pm.

A number of items were taken that had sentimental value to her.

"I feel violated and I feel angry,” she said.

"I have had to cancel my hectic work load and concentrate on trying to get descriptions on my items.”

She said living in a coastal home made security a challenge. "One of the challenges of having a coastal home is that locks play up and need regular maintenance to function properly,” she said.

Multiple posts were made on local Facebook groups, and the community came together to offer information, and console those who had been hit by the string of break-ins.

"Very sad indeed! Hope they are found and dealt with appropriately!” Sonika Botha said on one post.

"Just the feeling of being violated is horrible,” Julie Plunkett Greinke said on another post.

At least four residents have said they suffered attempted break-ins on the same day but nothing had been stolen.

Police said only three break-ins were reported, however, they urged any other victims to come forward.

Sgt Steinhardt said a silver SUV was observed parked nearby one of the residences.

Can you help?

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.

Details: