Residents set to stay with island leases renewed for five years

ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUE: Councillors did air concern about dogs at Barubbra Island.

RESIDENTS who lease fishing shacks on Barubbra Island at the mouth of the Burnett River can call the island home for five more years.

Bundaberg Regional Council did not object to the Department of Natural Resources and Mines renewing 26 leases for another five-year term.

However, the council said there has been a lack of control of domestic dogs running off leash which was an issue for migratory bird roosts and turtles.

The DNRM leases are unallocated state land which expire in August next year and mostly used part time as fishing shacks.

The approval was given by the council at this week's meeting after DNRM made inquiries about its attitude to the renewals from 2018.

However, councillors have imposed the following conditions:

Domestic animals must be controlled and secured.

New buildings and plumbing works must be approved by council.

There must be controls on inappropriate rubbish disposal or dumping, litter and waste collection.

Conditions must be met on waste water disposal.

Controls met around planting of exotic plants and pest plants.

Leases must have controls in place to ensure that when they end it remains a state government issue to enforce removal of structures, piers, pontoons and rubbish.