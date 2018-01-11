Residents rung out of options

Bundaberg residents are still have phone issues after a storm hit the region last week.

WHEN the phone is down and you're in need of aid, how you gonna call?

Local residents have been left without a response since the storm hit last week.

Svennson Heights' resident Harry Himsley, an Optus TPG customer, said he had been without a phone since Wednesday night and despite more than half-a-dozen phone calls to his phone company, scoffed at "technical support”.

The 78-year-old, said he's been told his modem was blown, but he says that's not the issue.

"Of course the modem that was plugged in blew, it made a big bang,” he said.

"But I had a spare and I still have the same issues with that one.”

Mr Himsley said there were three houses in a row with the same issue, one of his neighbour's, a 92-year-old woman is left without a landline and another neighbour, a Type 1 diabetic, has no way of phoning for help in an emergency.

"I may not know a lot about technology, but I know this is ridiculous,” he said.

The NewsMail contacted the two major suppliers, Optus and Telstra on Friday, along with the NBN.

A spokeswoman for the National Broadband Network confirmed on Friday there was a Telstra outage in Bundaberg; which, was supported by a spokeswoman for Optus who claimed the fault was with a Telstra line.

"I have checked with our Network Operations Centre, and they have not seen any NBN services impacted at Bundaberg,” the NBN spokeswoman said.

However, Telstra said there wasn't any information regarding widespread outages in the Bundaberg area. A spokesman said it may just be individual customers.