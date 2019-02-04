Menu
Freshwater crocodile spotted on O'Reilly St, Mundingburra on Sunday night in midst of Townsville floods. Picture: Supplied/Erin Hahn
News

Crocs washed onto the streets as rivers rise

by CLARE ARMSTRONG, MADURA MCCORMACK, SAM BIDEY
4th Feb 2019 4:55 AM

TOWNSVILLE residents have reported several crocodile sightings across the city as floodwaters continue to rise.

A three metre crocodile was reportedly sighted by emergency services on Bowen Rd near Rosslea on Sunday night.

Erin Hahn shared a photo of a freshwater crocodile spotted in front of her father Shaun's house on O'Reilly St, Mundingburra.

"He saw a small freshwater croc and called my family out to look," she said.

"[The] property is fine, water lapping at the footpath.

"[The croc] swam off back down the street."

Ms Hahn said her father had once lived in the Northern Territory and wasn't bothered by the crocodile.

Freshwater crocodile spotted climbing a tree to escape floodwaters on Sunday afternoon.
Earlier today resident Helen Murdoch shared a photo of a freshwater crocodile climbing a tree to avoid rapidly flowing floodwaters was shared to a Facebook page for residents in Annandale.

The reptile was spotted by Ms Murdoch's friend roughly between Palmetum and the Good Shepherd Home.

