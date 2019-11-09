Menu
Geoff MacOibicin stands at his home where fire threatened homes at Wardell when it pushed right up to the back of properties at Lindsay Crescent.
'Neighbours started frantically yelling at me to get out'

Amber Gibson
by
9th Nov 2019 1:41 PM
RESIDENTS of Wardell have been left apprehensive after their second out of control bushfire has left front yards and more than 525ha burnt.

Just after midday yesterday, Lindsay Crescent residents were fighting spots fires in their backyards with hoses.

Geoff MacOibicin watched as a tree behind his back fence went up in flames 'without any warning'.

"Lucky the fire brigade was here to check a few of the smouldering trees," Mr MacOibicin said.

Mr MacOibicin who was on his own when the fires broke out said he was a stressed but did what he could to make sure spot fires did not ignite in his yard.

 

"There has been a few logs on the ground level which have been smouldering there for a few weeks."

"You could see the flames go up the tree."

"We've been here 18 years and apparently about 20 years ago they had a fire again and had the helicopters out the back dropping water."

"We're a bit apprehensive."

"It's the first time I've ever been involved in a bush fire."

Michelle Buckley raced home from work in a panic and was grateful for the assistance of her neighbours.

 

"My neighbours started banging on the door and frantically yelling at me to get out the back," Ms Buckley said.

"There were flames and smoke everywhere and it just came really suddenly."

"I hadn't realised that embers had come out the front and lawns were on fire."

"It was a bit scary," she said.

Brian Bagster who saw the fire approaching 100 metres away from his home said the fire jumped over and started in his backyard.

Mr Bagster said the only thing running through his head was 'water, water, water'.

"I was just running around with the hose, kept it going, on the roof and on the ground."

Mr Bagster said the fires have brought the community together but some residents want to leave.

"Some are scared."

