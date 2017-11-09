Residents may remain without power until tonight

OVER AND OUT: Leanne Connors posted this photo of powerlines down on Moore Park Rd.

OVER AND OUT: Leanne Connors posted this photo of powerlines down on Moore Park Rd.

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

ENERGY crews continue to work around the clock after a severe storm ripped through Bundaberg on Tuesday.

Twenty-four hours after the storm, which lasted just half-an-hour, about 1000 Energy Queensland customers remain without power.

Energy Queensland senior corporate communications advisor Rod Rehbein said 1145 customers in the Bundaberg depot area were without power throughout last night.

"This is 2.8% of our customers in this depot area and we started with 62.8% of customers here without supply,” Mr Rehbein said.

"The areas still affected include more than 800 customers on the northside, including in Gooburrum, Oakwood, Fairymead, Moorland, Moore Park and North Bundaberg.

"There's also around 180 in South Bundaberg, mostly near South School, and about 100 in western suburbs (Avoca and Millbank).”

Mr Rehbein said crews still had a lot of work to do and the final restoration was not expected until this afternoon.