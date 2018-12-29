Residents in a flap to help bird on a wire as Ergon step in

AN ERGON Energy worker held on tight to save a Bundaberg boy's pet bird - despite it attacking him.

The red-winged black cockatoo, Luna, escaped from owner Bryson Day's grasp as he went to clip her wing about 10.30am on Thursday.

The escapee sparked a 24-hour bird hunt which involved the whole Burnett Heads community coming together to search for the lost parrot.

Ergon workers were able to bring Luna down from powerlines 26 hours after flying the coop. Contributed

Bryson and Luna were visiting the area from North Bundaberg, staying with Bryson's grandparents.

After flying the coop, the boy's feathered friend circled the seaside community and was tracked by community members who posted sightings on Facebook.

The lengthy ordeal started to take a toll on Bryson as he feared he would never hold his pet again.

His mother Jodie Horton praised the community who came together to help, but said at one stage they had all given up hope.

She said with the help of the sightings she was able to come close to getting Luna back a number of times.

The cockatoo would land on the power lines and sit "crying out for help” Miss Horton said.

WINGING IT: : Luna the red-tailed black cockatoo had the Burnett Heads community chase her over town after she escaped. Contributed

The young bird, who has only just learnt to hold an apple on her own, was attacked by wild birds.

And as dark fell on Thursday night the family was lost in despair.

It was the information from Bundaberg wildlife carer Christine Wynne that helped bring the six-month-old parrot home.

"I called the fire service 12 times, and the council, with no avail,” Miss Horton said.

"Then Christine said to call Ergon - I would never have thought to call them.”

The call to Ergon was lodged at 7.30am on Friday and by 10am workers were on their way to rescue the parrot.

IN A FLAP: Luna the red-tailed black cockatoo had the Burnett Heads community chase her over town after she escaped. Ergon workers were able to bring her down from powerlines 26 hours after flying the coop. Her owner 12-year-old Bryson Day is thankful to have her home safe. Contributed

The rescue wasn't an easy task as the cheeky but scared Luna flew from one power line to another.

The workers spent just over an hour moving the lift up and down a number of times as they tried to coax the bird to come down with them.

"They had so much patience and just amazing attitudes,” Miss Horton said.

Miss Horton praised the Ergon worker saying he "held on to Luna for dear life” even as she bit into his protective gloves.

"Luna ended up attacking his finger as he grabbed her, but he held on tight,” she said.

"I said he should maybe go to hospital to have it checked, but he said it wasn't that bad.”

As for Luna she was a little dehydrated after her night in the wild and when she was finally reunited with Bryson he burst into tears and said he'd never let her out of his sight again.