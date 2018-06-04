Menu
WIRES CROSSED: A large cross has been erected at the site of the new medical facility on Bargara Rd.
Residents get wires crossed over new Bargara development

Ashley Clark
4th Jun 2018 3:26 PM
"DON'T judge a book by its cover” is an age-old saying and one that rings particularly true in the case of the massive concrete sign which has popped up at a new Bargara Rd medical precinct recently.

The large signage board is situated at the new Grace Family Practice doctor surgery and although construction isn't complete, its unique shape already has some residents jumping the gun.

Facebook users have taken to a local forum to discuss the "massive concrete cross” that can be seen when driving into the seaside suburb.

Some said the sign was "confronting” and looked like "a church entrance” while others said the structure was "ugly” and "over the top”.

But what exactly is it?

According to the medical centre's owner Dr Preshy Varghese, the sign was just that. A sign. One which had had not yet been finished.

He also said that while the structure currently symbolised a cross, that was not the intention and there were no links to it and religion.

Dr Varghese said the design and shape of the sign was planned by his builder due to the type of wording that was going to be placed.

"While we do spread Christian values within our medical centre the sign just so happens to be in the shape of a cross but it is not actually related to anything,” he said.

"Our emblem will be up the top, the Grace Family Practice name (which is quite long) will be in the centre and the pathology signage will be down the bottom.”

Dr Varghese is opening up the new medical and training facility in mid-August and will transfer staff from the Bargara Central practice, which is closing down, to the Grace Medical Skin and Vein Centre in East Bundaberg in the interim.

"On July 27 we are closing the doors to the Bargara shopping centre practice and opening the new medical centre on August 13,” he said.

