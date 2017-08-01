Residents get double hit in rate hike

MANY residents have taken to social media to voice concerns about large increases - some even double - in their newly delivered rates notices.

Bundaberg woman Cleone Gatt said when she received her rates for her parcel of land on Windermere Rd, the word "disappointed” came to mind.

"Ours went from $778 to $1499 -it is a huge rise,” she said.

"We have had the land for a number of years and have never had such a huge increase in our rates.”

Mrs Gatt's undeveloped block has no sewerage connected, no water and no bin collection.

While her rate in the dollar rise was 5.72%, more than 2% higher than Bundaberg Regional Council's average rise of 3.45%, it was her land valuation that caused the massive jump.

She said her land valuation had almost doubled since her last rates notice, a valuation she said had not been considered correctly.

"We don't believe that whoever performs the valuations has considered that our block does get affected by localised flooding in heavy rain or that part of that block has been marked by council as in a noise corridor, meaning no buildings can be put in that area,” she said.

"It just seems like an easy way to raise revenue.”

Taking to Facebook, many NewsMail readers stated they had also seen a significant jump in their rates bills.

"Our rates went from $775 to $1050. We are on tank water and have a septic system ... such a joke!” Ashlee Daley said.

"My land valuation didn't go up but my rates sure did. I pay my rates weekly. I used to pay $80 a week and when that didn't cover it I put it up to $95 and even that doesn't cover my rates now,” Ellen Steel said.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the council was acutely aware that many people in the region were doing it tough and their rates bill was a considerable financial commitment.

"It is unfortunate that council delivers quite a large hit twice a year with rates but I would urge ratepayers to follow a course of action that many residents have already engaged with and that is to make weekly or even monthly pre-payments to their rates account,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Our rates team can help any ratepayer access this.”