Residents fighting hard to get phone reception

NO SERVICE: Residents are fed up in the Boynewood area over a lack of phone service. Jodi Morgan (pictured) with her three children at their rental property. Philippe Coquerand

RESIDENTS are fed up with a lack of phone service in the Boynewood area and are calling for action.

Boynewood resident Jodi Morgan and her family have been battling Telstra for the past six months, even setting up a petition from disgruntled residents suffering the same issue.

So far more than 20 people have signed the petition which was sent off to the Telstra head office.

Jodi Morgan who has a down syndrome daughter said they were placed on "top priority."

"It's been an on-going issue for quite a while, even our neighbours are facing the same problem and it's got worse after those updates to the Binjour towers," Mrs Morgan said.

Mrs Morgan's neighbour recently injured herself in the paddock and called 000 but because of poor service, the operator was fading in and out.

She then had to relay a message through to Jodi via Facebook who was able to come and help.

Mrs Morgan said not having reception causes a lot of "frustration" and is a huge concern for her family.

"It's caused us in some aspects to lose business because you haven't been able to be in contact with people," she said.

"It's incredibly frustrating, I simply don't have the funds to run a trench all that distance and they should by rights, run the connection to our boundary.

"You place half a step to your left, or half a step to your right, service is gone."

Mrs Morgan hopes that Telstra can put in an "additional tower" in the North Burnett.

"It would be the ultimate goal, but it probably won't happen," she said.

"They turn around and say you haven't got the population to support that command.

"Telstra forget about the fact that the transient population throughout the year with pickers there probably is, it's just those people aren't registered with a permanent address here."

Telstra area general manager May Boisen said they were looking into Mrs Morgan's issues to try to work out the best way to deal with the problem.

"We have offered Mrs Morgan wireless solutions that would also provide her with a landline service. We are happy to continue to discuss solutions with her and her landlord," he said.