Residents fight back: Group meets to battle suburb's crime

CHALLENGER: Christine Gaze would like to see the community unite in the fight against crime in Thabeban. Mike Knott BUN100519CHR1

UNDER the cover of darkness in a Thabeban park, with only a mobile phone torch laying on a table to illuminate them, a frustrated group meets.

10 residents, and a dog on a leash, gathered at George Campbell Park on Thursday night to determine what it is they are going to do about crime in the suburb, which they believe is getting worse.

They believe a local from the area, rather from elsewhere in Bundaberg, is involved in break-ins of their houses and cars.

Thabeban resident Christine Gaze, 56, said she was motivated into calling the group together after a man recently broke into her house at night, while it was occupied, to steal $300.

She praised the quick response of local police, who arrived with a sniffer dog who had caught the scent of the criminal, Mrs Gaze said.

The problem was that the dog lost the scent when curious residents walked out of their houses to learn the reason for the flashing police lights.

That was when Mrs Gaze thought "enough is enough”, and called for the local community to meet, but at the meeting she made it clear that the group needed to abide by certain standards.

"The last thing we want is vigilantes or a big lynch mob,” Mrs Gaze said.

"If we can work as a community, that's exactly what I want.

"I don't want to find out that Joe Blow from last night (at the meeting), is saying 'I know where he lives, I'll beat the crap out of him.'

"If you're going to do that, then don't bother showing up.”

Mrs Gaze clarified that she believing rising crime was happening everywhere in Bundaberg, and she hoped other neighbourhoods would be inspired to form their own local groups to help police.

"I have been here three years and this is the worst it's gotten,” she said.

An attendee of the meeting, who requested anonymity, believed the criminals were on social media groups, and so were informed when anyone posted warnings of suspicious behaviour.

"If you're going to call the cops because something has happened, call the cops, don't post it on social media,” he said.

"It may be me being paranoid, they use it to know how long they've got to last doing whatever they are doing.”

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson was reached for comment.

According to the Queensland Police Service's online crime map, there were 56 crimes reported in Thabeban in the last three months, with six of these being reports of unlawful entry.

The police data shows that Thabeban's crime level dropped in April.