Residents fed up with syringes being found across Bundaberg

DANGEROUS: Darryl Hampson is funding a number of syringes along the banks of the Burnett River during his clean-ups.

SHARP, bloody and dangerous - it's like finding a needle in a needle stack in Bundaberg.

Discarded needles have been found all over the Bundaberg region and residents are sick of it.

While the littering of used needles isn't new, it is hazardous and this time a child was nearly harmed.

A few weeks ago a three-year-old boy stood on a capped needle on the corner of Targo and McConville Sts in South Bundaberg.

Luckily it was capped, but there was blood all over the needle.

The mother of the little boy said it was the fourth needle she'd cleaned up in the last month around town.

"(It was) bin day on that street and they still can't get it in one... but they can find a vein pretty easy,” she said.

However, the toddler wasn't the only one to have a run-in with a needle on Targo St, last year Evon Gough suffered from a needle stick injury which prevented her from donating blood while she awaited results.

Stepping on a used needle could result in numerous diseases and infections including hepatitis, HIV and tetanus.

Bundaberg resident Darryl Hampson said he has found 29 yellow syringe containers since the floods, some with a dozen needles, others with only a couple and some that are empty.

"I've got two shopping bags full of the containers,” he said.

DANGEROUS: Darryl Hampson is funding a number of syringes along the banks of the Burnett River during his clean-ups. Mike Knott BUN070617NEEDLES1

"It's time for Bundaberg to get fair dinkum.

"You know there's a drug problem when you're fishing and you see a syringe container floating down the river.”

Mr Hampson said he conducts regular surveys of the river, taking a bucket or bag with him for the rubbish he knows he'll find.

Some of the needles he's found have wool and blood stuck to them.

"Years ago you'd only find single syringes every now and then, but not anymore,” he said.

"I don't know where they are getting all of the containers from, but there's a problem - the river tells us there is a problem.

"They need to be disposed of properly - they are being dropped in storm drains and then when it rains they are being washed out to the river and the ocean.

"If I went down there now, I'd find more.”

Mr Hampson said going down to the river "really opens your eyes up” to the litter problem and while there are some disposal bins in public toilets, maybe there needs to be more.

"I don't usually use public toilets but when I have there has been needles on top of the bins,” he said.

"We've just had a test of the sewage to tell us there's a problem, all you'd have to do is go down to the river.”

With the needles and containers being flushed into the river system, Mr Hampson said it's only a matter of time before they get washed back onto our beaches.

If you find a needle, you can call the Needle Clean Up Hotline on 1800 633 353 or Bundaberg council.