22°
News

Residents fed up with syringes being found across Bundaberg

Mikayla Haupt
| 8th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
DANGEROUS: Darryl Hampson is funding a number of syringes along the banks of the Burnett River during his clean-ups.
DANGEROUS: Darryl Hampson is funding a number of syringes along the banks of the Burnett River during his clean-ups. Mike Knott BUN070617NEEDLES4

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SHARP, bloody and dangerous - it's like finding a needle in a needle stack in Bundaberg.

Discarded needles have been found all over the Bundaberg region and residents are sick of it.

While the littering of used needles isn't new, it is hazardous and this time a child was nearly harmed.

A few weeks ago a three-year-old boy stood on a capped needle on the corner of Targo and McConville Sts in South Bundaberg.

Luckily it was capped, but there was blood all over the needle.

The mother of the little boy said it was the fourth needle she'd cleaned up in the last month around town.

"(It was) bin day on that street and they still can't get it in one... but they can find a vein pretty easy,” she said.

However, the toddler wasn't the only one to have a run-in with a needle on Targo St, last year Evon Gough suffered from a needle stick injury which prevented her from donating blood while she awaited results.

Stepping on a used needle could result in numerous diseases and infections including hepatitis, HIV and tetanus.

Bundaberg resident Darryl Hampson said he has found 29 yellow syringe containers since the floods, some with a dozen needles, others with only a couple and some that are empty.

"I've got two shopping bags full of the containers,” he said.

DANGEROUS: Darryl Hampson is funding a number of syringes along the banks of the Burnett River during his clean-ups.
DANGEROUS: Darryl Hampson is funding a number of syringes along the banks of the Burnett River during his clean-ups. Mike Knott BUN070617NEEDLES1

"It's time for Bundaberg to get fair dinkum.

"You know there's a drug problem when you're fishing and you see a syringe container floating down the river.”

Mr Hampson said he conducts regular surveys of the river, taking a bucket or bag with him for the rubbish he knows he'll find.

Some of the needles he's found have wool and blood stuck to them.

"Years ago you'd only find single syringes every now and then, but not anymore,” he said.

"I don't know where they are getting all of the containers from, but there's a problem - the river tells us there is a problem.

"They need to be disposed of properly - they are being dropped in storm drains and then when it rains they are being washed out to the river and the ocean.

"If I went down there now, I'd find more.”

Mr Hampson said going down to the river "really opens your eyes up” to the litter problem and while there are some disposal bins in public toilets, maybe there needs to be more.

"I don't usually use public toilets but when I have there has been needles on top of the bins,” he said.

"We've just had a test of the sewage to tell us there's a problem, all you'd have to do is go down to the river.”

With the needles and containers being flushed into the river system, Mr Hampson said it's only a matter of time before they get washed back onto our beaches.

If you find a needle, you can call the Needle Clean Up Hotline on 1800 633 353 or Bundaberg council.

Bundaberg News Mail

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Council bins one of its dumps, cuts hours, saves $70k a year

Council bins one of its dumps, cuts hours, saves $70k a year

CORDALBA waste transfer station will close from September 1 and opening hours at some council waste facilities will be reduced.

Donaldson says misinformation came from council

CLAIMS REJECTED: Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson, at Tuesday's flood mitigation plan announcement, said the journalist had been told the information was wrong.

MP hits back at claims of flood favour

Armed police show up to cashless card rally

PROTEST: Protesters outside the Mantra in Hervey Bay, where Alan Tudge and Keith Pitt met representatives of local businesses this morning.

'They're afraid of a bunch of sick women on the pension'

Pitt says: 'get the facts' on cashless cards

PUBLIC PROTEST: Protesters gathered yesterday outside the Mantra in Hervey Bay where Alan Tudge and Keith Pitt were meeting local businesses to discuss the cashless debit card.

While protesters decry 'privatisation of social safety net'

Local Partners

Monto Cattle Club on roll at region events

Monto Cattle Club kids took out several top spots at Sub-Chambers

SmartCity training college officially de-registered

CUT OFF: SmartCity has been officially cut off from providing nationally-recognised courses.

BREAKING: Coast-based national training college barred by regulators

WHAT'S ON: Thursday, June 8

PACK A PICNIC: Head to the Teddy Bears' Picnic in Childers today.

Five things you need to know

Children's Hour to open at Playhouse

The Children's Hour is on at the Playhouse.

American play to be performed

Soar high at Moncrieff with tribute to Eagles

The Best of The Eagles show is coming to Bundy.

Enjoy sell-out tribute show

Here Come the Habibs star to keep pushing boundaries

Cast not going to shy away from the taboo in second season of controversial Australian show

Song writing mum to be mentored by Katie Noonan

Bronwyn Burke is a finalist for Songs That Made You program where she will be mentored by artists including Katie Noonan.

'Won the lotto': the extraordinary opportunity for Gladstone mum

What's on the big screen this week

Brian Cox and Miranda Richardson in a scene from the movie Churchill.

Churchill, The Mummy and My Cousin Rachel make their debuts.

Embarrassing Bodies doctor tones it down in new series

Dr Christian Jessen stars in the series Dr Christian Will See You Now.

Embarrassing Bodies' Dr Jessen focuses on more common complaints

Sunrise Mass leaves audience spellbound

Sunshine Coast Oriana Choir in heartfelt performance

Jerry Seinfeld brutally rejects Kesha’s hug on camera

Jerry Seinfeld brutally rejects Kesha on the red carpet.

EVEN celebrities get rejected by celebrities sometimes.

Meg Ryan steals the spotlight at fashion awards

Meg Ryan.

Actress turns heads a year out after shocking fans at Tony Awards.

GREAT FAMILY HOME JUST A SHORT STROLL TO ARCHIES and KELLYS BEACH

3 Cossart Crescent, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 6 OFFERS OVER...

POSITION, POSITION, POSITION Seldom do homes in this position come to the market and those who know of the highly sort after pockets of Bargara will realize when...

GREAT VALUE 3 BEDROOM RETURNING $270 P/W ON 1012m2 BLOCK

16 Marks Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 1 1 $175,000

With 3 great size bedrooms, separate dining and lounge areas, 1,012m2 allotment, concrete stumps, good roof and guttering plus aluminum windows throughout, this...

BE QUICK - BRICK DUPLEX, GREAT LOCATION

31 Brady Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Duplex 4 2 2 $329,000

Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...

LARGE EXECUTIVE HOME, PRIME LOCATION, HUGE BLOCK

5 Kennedy Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Ideally situated in Bundaberg West next to Millbank sits this large 361m2 executive family home on a fantastic 1482m2 corner block. The very house proud owners...

SUPERB HOME PRICED TO SELL!

64 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 1 5 $229,000

Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated low set Queenslander situated on a spacious 1012m2 allotment just minutes to CBD, local shops, hospital and schools...

MUST BE SOLD NOW!

9/6a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 1 $190,000

This immaculate 2-bedroom brick unit is well situated at the quiet end of a group of 9 units and well away from any road noise. Close to local shopping complex...

GREAT VALUE IN AVENELL HEIGHTS

12 Avenell Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $249,000

The time has come for this appealing home situated in sought after Avenell Heights to be sold. The home features a huge separate rumpus room living area that can...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME WITH A HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $306,000

A far bigger home than what you would expect from the road featuring 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Built with hardwood and located in a sought-after location central...

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Rip Curl rides into Noosaville

DCIM\101MEDIA\DJI_0227.JPG

International surfing retailer makes major investment into Noosa

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!