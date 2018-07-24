RESIDENTS FED UP: Welcome to Burnout...err, Burnett Heads

SLOW DOWN: Burnett Heads residents are concerned at the speed of vehicles travelling through the town. Dave Prabert, Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, Pam Croft, Dawn Fred, Gary Smith, Madelyn Allen, Rhonda Parnell, Allan Parnell, Joy Zwolak and John Allan hold up Fifty in My Street signs on Zunker St.

SLOW DOWN: Burnett Heads residents are concerned at the speed of vehicles travelling through the town. Dave Prabert, Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, Pam Croft, Dawn Fred, Gary Smith, Madelyn Allen, Rhonda Parnell, Allan Parnell, Joy Zwolak and John Allan hold up Fifty in My Street signs on Zunker St. Mike Knott BUN240718SPEED1

BURNETT Heads Neighbourhood Watch is calling on council to place a permanent monitoring device on Zunker St in an attempt to stop speeding.

From May 10 to 24, a speed monitor was installed on the street - which has a speed limit of 50kmh - and found that out of 25,000 vehicles that passed the monitor, over 18,000 or 72.06 per cent were exceeding the speed limit.

The highest recorded speed on the street was 153.1km/h.

Neighbourhood Watch coordinator John Allan said speeding had been a big issue for the community.

"We have a real problem here as far as speeding is concerned. We've been saying for a long time that people are not listening or talking or thinking about the speed limit at all,” Mr Allan said.

He said there had been many "near misses” involving vehicles, cyclists and wildlife, and wants council to install flashing speed signs and a pedestrian crossing.

"Council, we have so many horrible probabilities coming up here ... we have mums crossing the road with their children,” Mr Allan said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett was present at the rally this morning and said a potential tragedy must be avoided.

"We don't want to hear that there has been an accident before we do something,” Mr Bennett said.

"We have heavy truck movements and heavy traffic movements that are causing damage to wildlife - but its the tragedy we want to prevent before it happens.”

A response has been sought from Bundaberg Regional Council.