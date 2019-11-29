Residents discuss pros and cons of East Bundy flood wall

An illustration of a section of the proposed East Bundaberg levee. Picture: Supplied.

A QUAY St resident said there has not been enough public consultation connected to a proposed flood mitigation wall in East Bundaberg.

Sid McKeown has been part of a group created to fight against the proposed levee. The group of 30 member formed after a meeting with engineers at the Rowers Club in June last year.

At the time, engineering firm CDM Smith's senior vice-president Mike Schmidt estimated the levee's bill at $60 million, which would not include maintenance costs.

The Bundaberg 10-year action plan said the proposed concrete levee would follow the southern bank of the Burnett River in two main sections.

The city section would be a kilometre long and would start from Quay St, near the insection with Toonburra St, and would continue until the insection of Cran St.

The Sugar Mill section would be 700 metres long and would stretch from the intersection of Cran and Scotland Sts, and would end north of the Sugar Mill.

A pumping station and flood gates were part of the proposal.

Mr McKeown said the floodgates were a good idea, but that the levee was not in the best interests of the wider Bundaberg community, given that it would only protect 500 Bundaberg properties.

The proposed East Bundaberg Flood Levee according to the Queensland Government’s 10-year action plan.

There had been 2400 properties that were flooded in the 2013 flood, he said.

"I strongly believe that this entire process is flawed and may deliver a satisfactory outcome for a few in South and East Bundaberg, rather than protection for the wider community," he said.

"If it is the cost that is preventing the adoption of other and better proposals to floodproof Bundaberg, then they should be upfront and say it.

"Don't attempt to appease the ratepayers by delivering an inferior project that suits the current purse but doesn't fully address or solve the problem."

Mr McKeown said the concerns aired by the levee was not about compensation.

"Even if they (the State Government) came here tomorrow and offered us - we've talked about this - a million dollars each to get out, it still doesn't solve the problem for Bundaberg."

But the chairman of the community reference group which studied flood mitigation options said that costs were not the reason why the levee was chosen as a key option, and that six years ago there had been much consultation.

Retired Superintendent Rowan Bond said there were more than 400 submissions which the reference group examined with expert engineering advice, leading to the development of a GHD report.

He said the group was instructed not to consider costs, or residential buyback schemes, and that any discussions of compensation was "a matter between them (residents) and the State Government."

Submissions were narrowed down to 10 options, including an option for an upstream flood channel.

Mr Bond said diverting flow by digging a 20km channel to Elliott River was estimated to cost $1 billion, based on the assumption it would cost $10 a metre.

If the channel was 500 metres wide then it would only waylaid 20 per cent of floodwater, and so would not stop Bundaberg flooding events.

He said a levee would ensure that Bundaberg's commercial centre continued to function during future flooding.

Mr Bond's main disappointment was that after so much work from the reference group, there had been little physical progress to mitigate flooding.

But he understood that the State Government was under pressure to ensure taxpayer money was spent effectively.

Long-term resident Darryl Hampson said he attended the community meeting with CDM Smith engineers last year.

The levee and a pumping station were options that were raised.

"I've been against it since the word go, because if there's a bigger flood it's going to make it worse."

Mr Hampson said attendees spoke one-on-one with engineers rather than it being a group meeting, which he said was flawed.

"You can't hear other people's thoughts from the floor," he said. This was important.

"The people here have more information from local knowledge and know a bit about what they're talking about."