Residents defend Childers in wake of amalgamation story

TOP TOWN: Residents have come out to defend Childers after Saturday's story about amalgamation.

TOP TOWN: Residents have come out to defend Childers after Saturday's story about amalgamation. contributed

AMALGAMATION hasn't stopped Childers being a "top-level town”, says resident John Cheney.

After coverage in Saturday's NewsMail about community members in the country town feeling "forgotten” since the shires merged to create Bundaberg Regional Council, it has been a topic of much discussion with many residents coming to the council's defence.

Mr Cheney, a Childers resident for the past 15 years, said he was up in town to buy the paper every day at 6am and there were "street-sweepers already working, sprinklers on in the gardens, the rubbish bins have been emptied and the back of the seats are wiped down”.

Bundaberg Regional Council was founded a decade ago, on March 15, 2008, with the merging of Bundaberg City, Burnett Shire, Isis Shire and Kolan Shire councils.

"I think the council is doing a good job,” MrCheney said yesterday.

"Childers is a top-level town, the trouble is people get here and then start complaining.

"It's not Surfers Paradise and we don't want it to be.

"There's nothing wrong with Childers.”

Mr Cheney said Childers had all facilities one needed, with close proximity to Bundaberg and the beach.

"There's a hospital, three doctors' surgeries, two chemists, a couple of butchers, a supermarket, three or four pubs, churches, high school, two hardware stores and more - everything you need whether you're young or old you can get here, and if you need something from Bundy it's not too far away,” he said.

"If I didn't like it, I wouldn't still be here.”