In face of drought, residents dramatically cut water usage

WATER usage has been reduced by 50 litres per person per day in Miriam Vale in less than a week, after the township was warned of water restrictions as the drought takes its toll.

With its water source Baffle Creek drying up, Miriam Vale residents were told last Wednesday to reduce water consumption where possible as the Gladstone Regional Council explores alternative sources.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett said the community was aware of the situation and had already implemented water-saving measures.

"Since last Thursday we've seen a reduction of at least 50 litres per person per day. The fact they've already reduced usage means we have more time to explore other options," he said.

"At the moment we're still testing an alternative source for quality, but we're not going to let Miriam Vale run out of water, that's for sure."

In two weeks the council will begin to truck water to Miriam Vale.

Cr Burnett said tested water from the aquifer was being used to assist watering the Miriam Vale Golf Course, which is drier than ever.

Golf club secretary and junior coordinator Pam Cawthray said she couldn't remember a time when the course's dam was as empty as it is now.

The already water-wise club has been self-sufficient in recent years, using the dam and the rainwater tank to keep the greens and the tees in good condition.

"With talk of December being the next time we get significant rain, it's a scary thought," Mrs Cawthray said.

"The rainwater tank is very low so we've had to stop watering our tees to make sure we have water for the greens."

Mrs Cawthray, who lives on a cattle property between Miriam Vale and Bororen with her husband, said in their 57 years in the region she had never seen it so dry.

Self-sufficient with water tanks at home, Mrs Cawthray said they had two bores put in their property last week in a bid to boost their supplies to help feed their cattle.

"I really admire these families in the west who have this year upon year ... it's so stressful," she said.

"The last significant rain we had here was October 2017.

"Three Mile Creek runs through the back of our place and we've never seen it so low.

"Right now we're praying for rain."

Cr Burnett said the council's Drought Management Committee met yesterday to discuss the issue and a report would be presented to the council on Tuesday.

He said once testing of the alternative source was completed the region would face more challenges of how to provide sufficient water for facilities including the golf course.

"Once we've proven the water quality we can't keep on using that water for the golf club greens ... ultimately we really need rain," he said.

Cr Burnett said it was also a reminder for residents throughout the region to be aware of their own water use.