Residents' big question about dog park answered

NOT COMPLETE: The off-leash dog area at Daphe Geddes Park. Mike Knott BUN111017LEASH1
Ashley Clark
by

DOG owners have already started using the new dog off-leash facility at Daphe Geddes Park, but some residents are confused about the lack of amenities at the site.

Conversations on social media had people questioning where the seating and shaded areas were at the East Bundaberg area.

But a council spokesman has advised the dog off-leash park is still currently under construction.

"This area is not yet complete,” the spokesman said.

"It is not secure or fitted out to council requirements.”

The off-leash dog area at Daphe Geddes Park. Mike Knott BUN111017LEASH2

The project was identified under the council's Works for Queensland program recently, along with renovations to a local pool, countless path and road improvements and park upgrades, to be rolled out across the Bundaberg Region in the next 10 months.

The work will be undertaken courtesy of the $10.71 million Work for Queensland grant.

The council said a number of projects have been scheduled for completion by the end of November.

The dog off-leash area will include a "fully fenced off-leash area and associated embellishments”.

The council spokesman did not confirm when the dog park would be complete.

Bundaberg News Mail
