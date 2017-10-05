Resident says council to blame for housing becoming 'dam'

DRAIN PAIN: Linda Halls is upset Bundaberg Regional Council did roadwork outside her Gavin St home and it now floods after heavy rainfall.

DRAIN PAIN: Linda Halls is upset Bundaberg Regional Council did roadwork outside her Gavin St home and it now floods after heavy rainfall. Mike Knott BUN041017GAVIN3

A NORTH Bundaberg resident is fuming, saying the Bundaberg Regional Council has turned the yard of her home into a "dam" and won't fix the problem.

Linda Halls purchased her Gavin St property eight years ago and said it always had minor flooding - but nothing like it did now.

The property is on the south side of a curve in the road and since the council flood-proofed the road in 2014 she says her yard turns into a lake when it rains.

Monday's record rain left her with knee-high water around her home) and lapped the walls of her lower level bathroom.

"It has always had minor flooding into the driveway," she said.

"But nothing like it does now, even the neighbours needed a four-wheel-drive to get in and out.

"The whole street now runs into here."

Ms Halls said she'd approached the Bundaberg Regional Council on a number of occasions raising her concerns.

After her first email, three years ago to the day of Monday's weather event, the council sent an employee out to inspect the issue.

"They sent someone out to see me, who verbally agreed that there was a potential issue for my property that he had noticed, so he had 'cambered' the road away from my property," she said.

Cambering is the shaping of the arch of roads.

"Which he agreed if it did not work, he would leave a recommendation that drainage be assessed for my property.

"I said this is definitely not going to work and they were causing a problem.

"They all agreed there was no drainage here and agreed it was a problem, but they've done nothing about it."

Ms Halls is upset water now fills her backyard when it rains and was worried water would go through the walls into her bathroom.

She said she does not want to think what would happen if a weather event like the 2013 floods was to strike again.

"Since they raised the road my biggest problem is they have created the problem and they won't take any responsibility for it," she said.

Ms Halls said her plight had fallen on deaf ears and was given the impression nothing would be done unless her home was flooded throughout.

"I've got no sense of humour left about this at all now," she said.

"It's like they are just waiting for me to flood."

A council spokesman said the record rainfall of around 320mm on Monday, a 24-hour record in Bundaberg during October, resulted in widespread flash flooding across the city.

"The property owner reported minor flooding previously on her driveway," the spokesman said.

"It is not surprising that a record rainfall event promoted more than minor flooding of her driveway and property.

"Numerous residents across Bundaberg were involved in the same experience."

The spokesman did not address potential solutions for Ms Halls and did not respond to questions regarding Ms Halls' claims about a council staff member attending her property and admitting there was a problem with the drainage.