'POOR EFFORT': Resident fuming over 'patch-job' roadworks

A BUNDABERG region resident is seething after he almost got bogged in some poorly-marked roadworks on this morning's school-run.

Childers man Arron Flanders woke up today to find Bunns Rd, Apple Tree Creek smack-bang in the middle of maintenance grade roadworks.

"They (Bundaberg Regional Council) do this every-now-and-then when it rains. The dirt gets ripped up across a couple hundred metres to fix the road," he said.

"But when we were driving along there today, we almost got bogged in our little car, and there was no traffic control present, nothing to tell us they were there.

"The whole road was ripped up and it was all soft dirt. We tried sticking on the hardest part of the road, but if it gets too soft we'd get stuffed.

"Why would you do it in the middle of the rain? Bit of a silly idea..."

Mr Flanders said the lack of signage present, warning residents coming from Howards Rd, which is a side-street off Bunns Rd, was dangerous and irresponsible.

"It's just asking for an accident," he said.

However, signs warning drivers of the roadworks are on display at either end of Bunns Rd.

Mr Flanders claimed drivers coming from Howards St could "plough straight into one of the trucks, the grader or the roller doing the roadworks," if they weren't careful.

"There's graders at the hill, taking up the road now," he told the NewsMail from the side of Bunns Rd this morning.

The council's roads and drainage spokesman Bill Trevor paid a visit to Bunns Rd immediately after hearing about the complaint.

He argued given the intersection between Howards and Bunns Rds was a t-intersection, "you can't miss that there's roadworks under way. I don't really think you need one there ... but I'm going to go speak to them (the workers) about that now".

"On the left side of Bunns Rd coming from Biggenden Rd there's a (reduce speed, roadworks) sign, you can't miss that, but there isn't one at Howards Rd," Cr Trevor said.

Cr Trevor said the maintenance grade meant drivers were forced to cross a soft patch of dirt in the middle of the road.

"You have to do that when you grade a road, though," he said.

This morning Mr Flanders told the NewsMail the 100km/h stretch of dirt road became a pothole minefield "every time there's even a tiny bit of rain".

"They come back and fix it a few months apart, but they're just ripping it up and then calling it even," he said.

"It's a rough job. A patch-up job on a road that needs tar.

"This is a school bus route very heavily used by trucks and cars daily and they just roll dirt over the top each time to fix it. And most if that dirt's been washing into our paddock."

According to Cr Trevor, Bunns Rd will be up for consideration for funding in the Small Capital Works Program next year.

"There is a small hill section that can wash out with rain. It (the road) is in the high priority to be done ... as soon as funding is available it will get done, it's towards the top of my list for roads to be done," he said.