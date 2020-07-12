Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Resident describes traumatic scene following shark attack

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
12th Jul 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 2:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR Helen Dobra, the traumatic scene at Wilson's Headland on Saturday will remain etched in her mind.

The Wooli resident had been enjoying the water with her family just before 15-year-old Minnie Water local Mani Hart-Deville was attacked by a shark nearby. He later died at the scene.

"We were snorkelling around the side and my son was spearfishing just beforehand," she said.

"We had just gotten home when I got a call that one of my children's friends had been attacked by a shark."

Ms Dobra said she jumped in the car and returned to the beach.

"I found the paramedics and Mani on the beach, and family and friends," she said.

"It was a really traumatic scene."

Ms Dobra said the tragedy had shattered the Wooli-Minnie Water community.

"We have a very close community here in Minnie Water and Wooli, so it's quite tragic because everybody knows Mani and everybody knows the family so it's going to hit the community really hard," she said.

More Stories

fatal shark attack minnie water north coast shark attack shark attack wooli wooli shark attack
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundy cafe owner encourages Australia to visit region

        premium_icon Bundy cafe owner encourages Australia to visit region

        News A local business owner and recipient of the Queensland Tourism Awards featured on the nationally broadcasted program to showcase the Bundaberg region.

        Upgrades continue to improve safety on region’s roads

        premium_icon Upgrades continue to improve safety on region’s roads

        News An intersection known to present ‘near-misses’ has received safety upgrades, as...

        Hungry for delivery: Food service expands menu in Rum City

        premium_icon Hungry for delivery: Food service expands menu in Rum City

        News How you can become a food courier as the serivce grows in the Bundaberg region

        Paradise lost: The true cost of Qld dam failure

        premium_icon Paradise lost: The true cost of Qld dam failure

        News This mega dam was built to usher in a new era of prosperity — now the plug has been...