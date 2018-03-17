Resident catches intruder in yard after string of break-ins

CRIME: A Bundaberg couple woke up in the early hours of the morning to find intruders in their yard in Maike St, Kalkie.

A BUNDABERG couple have described the frightening ordeal of being woken abruptly at 3am to find three intruders in their back yard.

Kyle Thompson and Amy Lee Bannerman said in the early hours of Thursday morning, they were woken by the noise of their dogs barking "viciously” at three people on their property in Maike St, Kalkie.

Ms Bannerman said her partner went outside to inspect when he saw three young males in hooded jumpers in their yard.

"I had woken and was not sure what was going on, I just heard Kyle yell and the next minute he was gone and the front door was wide open,” she said.

"I was in a panic as he was gone for almost an hour.”

Mr Thompson said he got to one of the young males just as police arrived at the scene, while two more disappeared into the night.

"I was thinking, who lets their young children out at this time?” he said.

"They were breaking into cars and trying to steal things from people's yards.”

Ms Bannerman said the incident had left her feeling scared.

"I've lived here over a year and I have three young children, I've never had anything like this happen before,” she said.

The couple said after Thursday's events, they would now be a lot more diligent when it came to keeping their property secured.

"I'll make sure the cars are definitely locked before going to bed,” Mr Bannerman said.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed Bundaberg Police attended the scene and had taken one boy into custody.

"A 16-year-old male was charged with eight break and enter offences,” the spokesman said.

"He will be dealt with in the children's court.”

The spokesman said police were still investigating the incident and had other suspects in mind.

News of intruders and attempted break-ins throughout the region had been circulating on social media forums recently.

Facebook users took to Bundaberg Forum this week to warn others of their experiences, including when two men, who were spotted in an Avoca yard, were heard "discussing looking at different houses” before running off.

Others described how their dogs had scared off two intruders in the same suburb.