Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Baffle Creek fires from above.
The Baffle Creek fires from above. Louis Moore
Weather

Resident: Baffle Creek people hiding to avoid evacuation

29th Nov 2018 12:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DESPITE warnings they could die if they stay, residents of a bushfire-affected community are avoiding authorities in an attempt to stay in the area.

Baffle Creek is one of several localities subject to mandatory evacuation orders but dozens of residents have refused to leave.

Karen Smallmon, who lives in Baffle Creek, said she knew there were many people hiding from police to avoid evacuation.

"They're all just dodging the police because if the police catch them they'll escort them out," Ms Smallmon told AAP.

"I know of one person they had to put in handcuffs because they wouldn't go."

Residents were staying not to protect their homes, Ms Smallmon said, but because they did not believe the fire would affect them.

"They don't think they're in danger, they think they can see it coming," she said.

Ms Smallmon's own home was at risk from the blaze but she said residents still in the area had confirmed the home was unaffected.

Residents who refuse to leave the evacuation zones have frustrated authorities, with Deputy Police Commissioner Bob Gee warning people risked their lives if they stayed put.

"People will burn to death," Mr Gee said.

Ms Smallmon said conditions remained perilous in the area today.

"There's one coming down from Wartburg heading towards the coastline and one coming from Deepwater and they should meet up," she said.

"It was just a big red glow last night ... the wind's just swirling and they haven't got any control. They've lost control completely."

More Stories

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Truck on fire south of Gin Gin

    BREAKING: Truck on fire south of Gin Gin

    Breaking A TRUCK alleged to be carrying a load of hay has caught fire south of Gin Gin.

    • 29th Nov 2018 1:33 PM
    'HORRENDOUS': Qld fires visible from space

    premium_icon 'HORRENDOUS': Qld fires visible from space

    News Photos from space confirm overwhelming scale of catastrophic fires

    • 29th Nov 2018 12:04 PM
    Fires force Tilt train passengers sleep at station

    premium_icon Fires force Tilt train passengers sleep at station

    News Passengers slept on the Spirit of Queensland overnight at Bundy

    CLOSED: Rosedale State School to shut down due to bushfires

    CLOSED: Rosedale State School to shut down due to bushfires

    News Some students might be transported to Agnes Water.

    Local Partners