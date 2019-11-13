Hard to find a rental? Bundy market one of Australia's worst

RENTAL RESULTS: Despite rental vacancy rates declining in Bundaberg, a market researcher believes Bundy can anticipate improvement in the property market.

RENTAL RESULTS: Despite rental vacancy rates declining in Bundaberg, a market researcher believes Bundy can anticipate improvement in the property market.

BUNDABERG rental vacancies are few and far between, with recent findings revealing a significant decline in the market.

Research conducted by Propertyology identified rental trends and changing market cycles for major cities and regional areas.

Propertyology head of research Simon Pressley said Bundaberg currently has one of the tightest rental markets in the country.

RENTAL RESULTS: Despite rental vacancy rates declining in Bundaberg, Propertyology head of research Simon Pressley believes Bundy can anticipate improvement in the property market.

"(Bundaberg) vacancy rates peaked at 3.7 per cent in January 2016 and are now down to 1 per cent," Mr Pressley said.

"A balanced rental market is typically when vacancy rates are between 2.5 per cent and 3 per cent.

"Generally speaking, pressure starts to build on rents when vacancy rates slip below 2 per cent."

RENTAL RESULTS: Despite rental vacancy rates declining in Bundaberg, a market researcher believes Bundy can anticipate improvement in the property market.

Mr Pressley said Bundaberg, Cairns and Mackay are three examples of regional Queensland real estate markets showing much lower vacancy rates than most capital cities.

But the head of research said Propertyology anticipates a steady and sustained improvement for the property market.

"Bundaberg advertised rents averaged $306 per week earlier this year and are now $321 per week … metrics like this are a sign of Bundaberg's property market improving," Mr Pressley said.

"The median weekly rent for a Bundaberg house of $310 is well and truly among the most affordable in all of Queensland.

"Whether an owner-occupier or a property investor, a median house price that sits at an affordable $290,000, a great lifestyle, and record low interest rates make a fantastic combination."