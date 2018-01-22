Research finds agriculture among most dangerous

LEADING THE WAY: Allan Mahoney says Bundaberg is at the forefront of developing safter farming practices.

IF YOU work in agriculture, forestry or fishing, then you're working in the most dangerous industry in the country, new research shows.

Comparison website finder.com.au analysed Fair Work Australia data on compensation claims and fatalities by industry to find that agriculture, forestry and fishing saw 44 fatalities and 3510 serious injuries in 2016.

But Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers chairman Allan Mahoney said it was a broad category and we should be careful not to read too much into it.

Mr Mahoney said all fruit and vegetable industry groups were working to improve safety on farms and within the agriculture industry through online and on-farm training, especially for new workers.

"We are continually evolving the training of these workers," he said.

Mr Mahoney said Bundaberg was leading the way with technology advancements, such as cane harvesters, that removed the danger from manual labour.

"That technology brings efficiency to farming," he said.

Mr Mahoney said BFVG had a full-time training officer who specialised in workplace safety education.

The finder.com.au study showed transport, postal and warehousing was the second most dangerous industry, followed by construction.

The data found 69 per cent of all fatalities for 2016 happened within the top three most dangerous industries.

If you want to play it safe in your career, financial and insurance services, with only 620 serious injuries and no fatalities in 2016, would be your best bet.

Finder.com.au insights manager Graham Cooke said fatalities don't necessarily represent the big picture on safety.

"While agriculture, forestry and fishing sees less fatalities than other industries, it has a far higher incident rate as a proportion of the number of workers, and that's what makes it more dangerous," he said.