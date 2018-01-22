Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Research finds agriculture among most dangerous

LEADING THE WAY: Allan Mahoney says Bundaberg is at the forefront of developing safter farming practices.
LEADING THE WAY: Allan Mahoney says Bundaberg is at the forefront of developing safter farming practices. ABC
Jim Alouat
by

IF YOU work in agriculture, forestry or fishing, then you're working in the most dangerous industry in the country, new research shows.

Comparison website finder.com.au analysed Fair Work Australia data on compensation claims and fatalities by industry to find that agriculture, forestry and fishing saw 44 fatalities and 3510 serious injuries in 2016.

But Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers chairman Allan Mahoney said it was a broad category and we should be careful not to read too much into it.

Mr Mahoney said all fruit and vegetable industry groups were working to improve safety on farms and within the agriculture industry through online and on-farm training, especially for new workers.

"We are continually evolving the training of these workers," he said.

Mr Mahoney said Bundaberg was leading the way with technology advancements, such as cane harvesters, that removed the danger from manual labour.

"That technology brings efficiency to farming," he said.

Mr Mahoney said BFVG had a full-time training officer who specialised in workplace safety education.

The finder.com.au study showed transport, postal and warehousing was the second most dangerous industry, followed by construction.

The data found 69 per cent of all fatalities for 2016 happened within the top three most dangerous industries.

If you want to play it safe in your career, financial and insurance services, with only 620 serious injuries and no fatalities in 2016, would be your best bet.

Finder.com.au insights manager Graham Cooke said fatalities don't necessarily represent the big picture on safety.

"While agriculture, forestry and fishing sees less fatalities than other industries, it has a far higher incident rate as a proportion of the number of workers, and that's what makes it more dangerous," he said.

Topics:  agriculture farming fishing forestry

Bundaberg News Mail
Multi-million dollar solar farm construction to begin

Multi-million dollar solar farm construction to begin

CONSTRUCTION is set to start on a multi-million dollar solar farm near Childers, with the project expected to be up and running within nine months.

Interest in visiting Bundaberg is up 85%

BUNDY'S BEST: Bundaberg Rum Distillery is among the Bundaberg entrants in the Queensland Tourism Awards.

The Rum City was nudged out of top position by Mackay.

John's choice was lose weight or die early

BEFORE AND AFTER: John Hay has been shedding the kilos with daily gym sessions.

Without surgery, Mr Hays's days were numbered.

50% off: Massive sale as swimwear store prepares for closure

SWIMWEAR STATION: Beach Buddys owner Debbie Budd will close her swimwear store at Agnes Water in April after 20 years.

Up until the closure the store will offer a 50% off sale.

Local Partners