Rescuers putting lives on line for drivers' bad choices

IF IT'S flooded, forget it - that's what emergency services have been preaching time and time again but they say the message is just not sinking in.

Monday's wild weather events have left emergency crews feeling frustrated according to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Bundaberg station officer Ron Higgins.

"The issue we have is people's inability to stay out of flooded areas,” he said.

"Like we have been preaching since 2013, if there is water across the road, do not attempt to go through it.

"It is very frustrating for us that we have to put emergency services' lives at risk because people can't make the right decision.”

Mr Higgins said crews attended multiple jobs across the day, many of them to do with cars trapped in floodwater.

"Most of our jobs were vehicles driving into water, we had to do a few rescues and make sure people were safe,” he said.

One of those rescues included two men and a dog trapped in their flooded car at Coonarr.

"The group were camping at Kinkuna and tried to drive back but became stuck in floodwater,” he said.

"Crews assisted in the rescue and got them to a safer location.”

For paramedics, the day was spent assisting other emergency services crews where possible.

Queensland Ambulance Service senior operation supervisor Scott Harris said while there were no major injuries, paramedics had trouble getting to various locations.

"We responded to a lot of assistance with people who had driven into water and become stuck,” he said.

"We also had a bit of trouble getting to patients because of flash flooding.”

Mr Harris echoed the concerns of fire crews about drivers risking their lives.

"Don't go out, stay inside and stay safe and don't drive through flooded roads,” he said.