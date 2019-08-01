Rescue pooch needs funds to get back on his paws

PUP EMERGENCY: Mac Walker needs help to walk and to get off painkillers.

A GOFUNDME page has been started to raise funds for a very special cause - to get Mac Walker the dog walking.

The page explains the heartbreaking situation.

"Formally a rescue pup, Mac Walker was adopted out to his forever family after his mum Pebbles had an emergency C-section due to the size of her puppies and the unfortunate circumstances surrounding the size of the father and her puppies,” the page reads.

"Fast forward nine months and now due to the cross-breeding of a small dog and large dog, Mac is struggling to walk and is on constant painkillers due to how his front legs are growing.

"His bones need surgery as soon as possible in both legs.”

The page has a goal of raising $5000 to help the pup walk.

"We have developed this GoFundMe account to help with the emergency specialist surgery he has to have ASAP,” the page reads.

"Without this surgery, Mac won't ever be able to play again.

"He really is part of our family and we would be forever grateful to any help towards his operation.

"Vet Pay will only cover $2000 of his operation which is looking to be onwards of $10,000.

"Please help Mac to walk again.”

The page has so far raised $730 of the $5000 goal.

To donate, go to https://bit.ly/2GDx1Ox.