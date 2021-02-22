Rescue organisations join forces to save stranded boaties

Crews from the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, Australian Maritime Safety Authority and Volunteer Marine Rescue worked together to rescue the stranded boaties.

Boaties that were left stranded have been rescued after they activated an emergency beacon because their vessel had broken down.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) tasked the Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter to the incident on Sunday, February 21 just before midday.

After AMSA was able to provide the coordinates of the beacon to the rescue chopper crew the vessel was found northeast of Bundaberg.

Communicating through a two-way radio the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew were able to lower the device from the chopper to the vessel and communicate with the skipper.

In addition to the skipper two passengers were on board the boat which had taken on water after a leak had occurred and the motor stopped working.

The three men had been able to stop the leak but still required a tow back to shore.

Crews from the rescue chopper advised the skipper that the Volunteer Marine Rescue (VMR) boat was on its way to assist and all parties returned to land safely.