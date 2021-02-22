Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crews from the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, Australian Maritime Safety Authority and Volunteer Marine Rescue worked together to rescue the stranded boaties.
Crews from the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, Australian Maritime Safety Authority and Volunteer Marine Rescue worked together to rescue the stranded boaties.
News

Rescue organisations join forces to save stranded boaties

Rhylea Millar
22nd Feb 2021 5:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Boaties that were left stranded have been rescued after they activated an emergency beacon because their vessel had broken down.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) tasked the Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter to the incident on Sunday, February 21 just before midday.

After AMSA was able to provide the coordinates of the beacon to the rescue chopper crew the vessel was found northeast of Bundaberg.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Communicating through a two-way radio the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew were able to lower the device from the chopper to the vessel and communicate with the skipper.

In addition to the skipper two passengers were on board the boat which had taken on water after a leak had occurred and the motor stopped working.

The three men had been able to stop the leak but still required a tow back to shore.

Crews from the rescue chopper advised the skipper that the Volunteer Marine Rescue (VMR) boat was on its way to assist and all parties returned to land safely.

More Stories

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundy sizzles through one of the hottest days on record

        Premium Content Bundy sizzles through one of the hottest days on record

        News Bundaberg is facing a very high fire danger as the region sizzles through one of the hottest February days on record.

        CRACKDOWN: Drivers to face court after police traffic op

        Premium Content CRACKDOWN: Drivers to face court after police traffic op

        Crime A 76-year-old man is among a number of drivers allegedly caught doing the wrong...

        OPINION: Why we all need to take a breather from Facebook

        Premium Content OPINION: Why we all need to take a breather from Facebook

        Opinion Facebook’s latest move to block Australian news is just one more reason why we need...

        CHOPPER TASKED: Head, chest injuries after ATV rollover

        Premium Content CHOPPER TASKED: Head, chest injuries after ATV rollover

        News Emergency services were called to an ATV rollover at Lowmead.