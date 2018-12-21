Menu
Four NSW Ambulance crews and a helicopter attended the scene.
News

Fourth tourist drowns at Moonee Beach

Jasmine Minhas
by
21st Dec 2018 12:30 PM

A 60-year-old Swiss national has drowned at Moonee Beach - the fourth life lost at the location this week.

Emergency services responded to reports of a man missing in the surf at Moonee Beach at around 12.30pm, just days after three Indian nationals drowned at the same location.

Witnesses pulled the unconscious man from the water and commenced CPR, but he died at the scene.

Due to difficult access to the beach, emergency vehicles were required to access the location through Look at Me Now Headland at Emerald Beach.

Four NSW Ambulance crews and a helicopter attended the scene.

More information to come.

