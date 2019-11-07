Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RESCUE MISSION: The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to help look for a stranded boat after an emergency beacon was activated.
RESCUE MISSION: The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to help look for a stranded boat after an emergency beacon was activated.
News

Rescue mission after motor falls off boat

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
7th Nov 2019 1:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Bundaberg Volunteer Marine Rescue boat is currently helping a group of men back to shore after their boat became stranded 60km off the Bundaberg coast.

About 9am, the Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter was tasked to assist in searching for the boat after an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) had been activated. .

It’s believed the boat’s engine had dislodged and fallen from the vessel, into the ocean.

The three men didn’t have a radio on board, so were unable to communicate directly with the helicopter crew or nearby boats.

The EPIRB led the aeromedical team to the boat, where they were able to lower a radio, to the men on board.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter then hovered above, until a nearby fishing trawler reached the vessel.

The aeromedical crew then returned to base, while the fishing trawler waited with the stranded boat until VMR arrived.

bundaberg racq lifeflight rescue racq lifeflight rescue helicopter rescue mission vmr bundaberg
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cow euthanised after highway crash

        premium_icon Cow euthanised after highway crash

        News A COW has been euthanised after it was hit by a car near Gin Gin.

        Catholic education sector commences ‘work ban’

        premium_icon Catholic education sector commences ‘work ban’

        Education THREE Bundaberg schools will join thousands of Catholic teachers around the state...

        Paradise Dam failing on multiple structural levels

        premium_icon Paradise Dam failing on multiple structural levels

        News Deafening silence as community heard true scale of issue

        Phoney iPhone fraudster evades huge Optus bill

        premium_icon Phoney iPhone fraudster evades huge Optus bill

        Crime Police are investigating a fraudulent matter, after a person allegedly used a fake...