Rescue mission after motor falls off boat

RESCUE MISSION: The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to help look for a stranded boat after an emergency beacon was activated.

THE Bundaberg Volunteer Marine Rescue boat is currently helping a group of men back to shore after their boat became stranded 60km off the Bundaberg coast.

About 9am, the Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter was tasked to assist in searching for the boat after an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) had been activated. .

It’s believed the boat’s engine had dislodged and fallen from the vessel, into the ocean.

The three men didn’t have a radio on board, so were unable to communicate directly with the helicopter crew or nearby boats.

The EPIRB led the aeromedical team to the boat, where they were able to lower a radio, to the men on board.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter then hovered above, until a nearby fishing trawler reached the vessel.

The aeromedical crew then returned to base, while the fishing trawler waited with the stranded boat until VMR arrived.