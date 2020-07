Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics are on scene at a motorcycle crash near Kullogum.

A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokesperson said a male and a female are currently being treated for injuries following the single vehicle crash, which occurred at around 1.31pm this afternoon.

The female passenger has significant injuries to her chest, abdominal area, and limbs.

The Rescue Helicopter has been tasked.

More to come.