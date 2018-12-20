Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A WOMAN has been ‘pinned’ under a ride-on lawnmower at rural pony club. Emergency services crews working to free her.
A WOMAN has been ‘pinned’ under a ride-on lawnmower at rural pony club. Emergency services crews working to free her.
News

Woman ‘pinned’ under ride-on lawnmower

by Talisa Eley
20th Dec 2018 11:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been "pinned" under a ride-on lawnmower at rural property northwest of the Gold Coast with the rescue helicopter on route.

Emergency crews began arriving at the Tamborine Pony Club on Beaudesert-Beenleigh Rd at Tamborine around 10am after the woman in her 40s became trapped between the mower and a fence paling.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said firefighters are at the scene to remove the heavy machinery which has "pinned" the woman underneath.

Paramedics are treating the woman, who is in a stable condition, for an arm injury, with the rescue helicopter tasked to fly her to hospital.

It comes a week after a man suffered serious injuries in a separate ride-on mower accident at Gaven.

editors picks gold coast helicopter lawnmower rescue

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Which schools made the naughty list this year

    premium_icon REVEALED: Which schools made the naughty list this year

    Education THE naughtiest state school students in the Bundaberg region have been exposed with disciplinary report cards revealing who got an F for behaviour.

    Midnight express: Bundy shops extend Xmas trading hours

    premium_icon Midnight express: Bundy shops extend Xmas trading hours

    Business Five days left to finalise your last-minute stocking-fillers

    Pitt keeps face amid latest Nationals scandal

    premium_icon Pitt keeps face amid latest Nationals scandal

    Politics The "sugar baby” scandal is the latest to rock the Nationals Party

    Rise in suspected deadly jellyfish stings on Fraser Island

    Rise in suspected deadly jellyfish stings on Fraser Island

    Environment Child taken to hospital after suspected irukandji jellyfish sting

    Local Partners