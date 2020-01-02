Rescue helicopter flown for jellyfish sting

Benjamin Davis from the Wide Bay Capricorn Branch of Surf Life Saving Queensland completes a marine stinger drag on Fraser Island.

QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service reported that a person has suffered from a jellyfish sting on a Fraser Island beach.

The RACQ Lifeflight Rescue Helicopter was flown to the scene after the QAS received a report at about 3.30pm.

But the sting follows a strict safety warning from Surf Life Saving Queensland made on Monday, after concerns of possible Irukandji jellyfish stings off the western coast of Fraser Island.

A woman in her 20s was believed to have been stung by a Irukandji jellyfish on Sunday.

SLSQ Wide Bay co-ordinator Julie Davis said that anyone suspected to have been stung should dial 000 and to visit a hospital immediately.

Marine venom expert Jamie Seymour said this week that there was lack of data to understand the behaviour of Irukandji jellyfish as south as Fraser Island, and this could increase risk of deaths.