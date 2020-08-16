Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The rescue helicopter has been called to a car and cyclist crash at Wamuran.
The rescue helicopter has been called to a car and cyclist crash at Wamuran.
Breaking

One critical after cyclists hit by car

Ashley Carter
16th Aug 2020 10:50 AM | Updated: 1:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman is in a critical condition after she and another cyclist were hit by a car while riding west of the Coast on Sunday morning.

Paramedics, including the High Acuity Response Unit and a rescue helicopter, were called to the crash between a car and two cycliists on Harrison Rd and Boden Rd at Wamuran just after 10am.

Woman dies after horror head-on crash on major highway

The woman is being flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital while the man is being taken by road to the same hospital.

No delays have been reported in the area.

cyclist crash editors picks wamuran
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GoPro footage: LifeFlight help injured mountain bike rider

        Premium Content GoPro footage: LifeFlight help injured mountain bike rider

        News A QAS Flight Paramedic was initially winched down, to treat the man for suspected upper body injuries.

        Greensill leading by example in Ombudsman’s eyes

        Premium Content Greensill leading by example in Ombudsman’s eyes

        News Ombudsman Kate Carnell: There is no reason why other supply chain finance providers...

        Jump for a cause: Aussie champion to visit region

        Premium Content Jump for a cause: Aussie champion to visit region

        News St Luke’s preps-to-year 6 students have been jumping rope before and after school...

        Queensland suburbs where banks have vanished

        Premium Content Queensland suburbs where banks have vanished

        News The nation’s banks have ditched ATMs and closed many branches in Queensland as more...