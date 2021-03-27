Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A LifeFlight Helicopter was called in to search for the boaties.
A LifeFlight Helicopter was called in to search for the boaties.
News

Rescue helicopter called in to search for boaties

Carlie Walker
27th Mar 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Crews on board two boats have been found safe and well after a distress call was received on Saturday morning.

Emergency service crews, including the Lifelifght Rescue helicopter, were called into action to search for the boats.

The chopper was initially tasked by Queensland Police Service at first light, to locate a boat after its occupants reported it had broken down.

It's believed the boaties lost contact with authorities shortly after calling for help.

Crews searched for almost three hours, before locating the boat, about halfway between Fraser Island and the mainland.

The two people on board were safe and well.

The helicopter hovered over the boat, while rescue vessels travelled to the scene.

Once Hervey Bay Water Police arrived, the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew was tasked to search for another boat nearby, that was reported overdue.

 

The crew found the vessel near the northern end of Fraser Island, before determining the occupants were safe and did not require their assistance.

Originally published as Rescue helicopter called in to search for boaties

More Stories

fraser island rescue
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        KITT-NAPPED: Police hunt man with mullet over stolen cheetah

        Premium Content KITT-NAPPED: Police hunt man with mullet over stolen cheetah

        Crime From a stolen Cheetah statue to unlawful entries, Bundaberg police are appealing for information from the public about a number of offences in the region. Do you...

        Man hospitalised after collision with parked car in region

        Premium Content Man hospitalised after collision with parked car in region

        News Emergency services were called to the scene just before 10.30pm on Friday.

        Man grilled over chicken tender assault

        Premium Content Man grilled over chicken tender assault

        News The man threw chicken at his victim in a Gladstone pizza place.

        A signature ‘wing shuffle’ makes bird it easy to spot

        Premium Content A signature ‘wing shuffle’ makes bird it easy to spot

        News BIRD OF THE WEEK: Learn more about the black-faced cuckoo shrike with Allan...