A rescue helicopter is en route to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital after picking up the patient in the Glass House Mountains.
Rescue helicopter called after motorcycle accident

Gemma Westacott
by
7th Dec 2018 5:56 PM
A RESCUE helicopter has transported a teenager with a significant leg injury to hospital following a motorcycle accident on the Sunshine Coast.

Queensland Ambulance Service said the rescue helicopter was en route to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital after picking up the patient in the Glass House Mountains.

A spokesperson said the male teenager had a significant leg injury and was also being assessed for a chest injury.

It is understood that the teenager's motorcycle hit a tree about 3.37pm.

The accident occurred off Endeavour Bark Drive in Glass House Mountains.

