Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services rescue crews are searching for a hiker on Mount Tibrogargan.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services rescue crews are searching for a hiker on Mount Tibrogargan.
News

Hiker hospitalised after stranded on popular mountain track

Ashley Carter
27th Jun 2019 10:13 AM | Updated: 12:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been rescued after he was stranded on one of the Glass House Mountains overnight.

Rescue crews were called to the base of Mount Tibrogargan just after 9am and sent a team to find the hiker on the track, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

The man was walked off the track and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition via ambulance

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said he was suffering from head and neck pain and was suspected to be hypothermic.

More people are rescued from the Glass House Mountains than any other in Queensland, with 112 rescued in the past two years.

glass house mountains mount tibrogargan queensland fire and emergency services rescue operation
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    DRUGS CHARGES: Police search Avenell Heights house

    premium_icon DRUGS CHARGES: Police search Avenell Heights house

    Crime THREE people from have been charged with numerous drug offences.

    • 27th Jun 2019 3:39 PM
    18 Origin stars who once played at the Confraternity

    premium_icon 18 Origin stars who once played at the Confraternity

    Rugby League We look back on the making of legends as event comes up

    OVERNIGHT SHOCK: Hairdresser closes second store this year

    premium_icon OVERNIGHT SHOCK: Hairdresser closes second store this year

    Business Overnight the Stockland Bundaberg store closed.

    Shock as red-bellied black snake given as 'gift'

    premium_icon Shock as red-bellied black snake given as 'gift'

    Offbeat Her cat thought it was giving her a present. It was not.