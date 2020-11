Emergency crews are at the scene of a single-vehicle rollover at Apple Tree Creek.

Emergency crews are at the scene of a single-vehicle rollover at Apple Tree Creek.

TWO rescue helicopters have been tasked to a single-vehicle rollover at Apple Tree Creek.

Emergency crews were called to the incident on the Isis Highway at 2pm.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics were treating a man and woman who were reported to be elderly.

She said the woman suffered abdominal injuries and the man had chest pain.

The QAS spokeswoman said both the man and woman were also being treated for spinal precautions.