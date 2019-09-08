Rescue chopper’s journey into hell

A RESCUE chopper officer involved in the daring rescue of three people from a burning home has revealed the apocalyptic scene burning below.

The rescue team arrives over bushfires burning near Sarabah on Friday.

Pictures from a rescue operation near Sarabah on Friday.

Two men and a female, their two dogs and two turtles were plucked from their Sarabah home on Friday afternoon as flames from a fast-moving bushfire surrounded them.

A rescue helicopter has saved three people and their animals from a bushfire in southeast Queensland.

Rescue 500 air crew officer Daren Parsons said high winds and low visibility made the mission a dangerous one.

"There were other firefighting aircraft to consider, the smoke was thick and there was turbulence," he said.

"On top of that there were high-voltage powerlines around.

"It was pretty crazy up there.

"Trying to get to them was tough."

The trio were running to their dam as flames bore down on their Tabletop Rd home.

Mr Parsons said they were huddled in an open field when the chopper arrived as the bright glow of the firefront moved closer.

"Those people lost their house," he said.

"The fire was all around them but they weren't going to leave without their dogs."

He said the open field probably ensured their survival.

While the two dogs were thrown in the aircraft, Mr Parsons didn't realise the crew had also rescued two marine reptiles.

"When we landed they thanked us for saving them, the dogs and two turtles," he said.

"They must have been in the bag... we didn't know."

The trio and animals were dropped at Canungra Showgrounds where they thanked rescuers.