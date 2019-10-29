Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

Two men in serious condition flown to hospital

Georgia Simpson
Monique Preston
by and
29th Oct 2019 10:44 AM | Updated: 11:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHAT WE KNOW:

  • Two men have been bitten by a shark in Hook Passage
  • Both sustained serious lower leg injuries
  • Rescue helicopter has landed at Whitsunday Sports Park to transport them to hospital
  • Attack comes almost a year since Daniel Christidis was killed by a shark on November 5, 2018

UPDATE 12.30PM: Whitsunday Police Senior Sergeant Nathan Blain confirmed the two men, aged in their 30s were passengers on a day tour, with the incident occurring just off Whitsunday Island in Hook Passage. 

"They suffered serious injuries to their lower limbs which will require hospital treatment," he said.

It has been confirmed the men were on a ZigZag Whitsundays day tour.

ZigZag Whitsundays have been contacted for comment, and a spokesman said Tourism Whitsundays would be releasing a statement later today.

Tourism Whitsunday CEO Tash Wheeler said her main priority was to ensure the safety and wellbeing of those involved in the incident. 

UPDATE 12.15PM: The two men are have been loaded into the rescue chopper, and are on their way to Mackay Base Hospital in a serious condition, following a shark bite incident in Hook Passage.

Both men sustained severe lacerations to their feet in the attack. 

UPDATE 11.30AM: It has been reported the two men, both aged in their 30s, were on a day tour with Whitsundays operator ZigZag when they were bitten by a shark.

It is reported the incident occurred in Hook Passage - about 11km from Cid Harbour. 

A rescue helicopter has landed at Whitsunday Sports Park to transfer the men to hospital.

Queensland Ambulance Services are reporting both men have suffered serious lower limb injuries.

Paramedics were initially called to the scene at 10.22am and the men were picked up from Coral Sea Marina.

UPDATE 11.10am: Two men are in a serious condition and are being transported by road from Coral Sea Marina after reported shark bites in the Whitsundays.

Queensland Ambulance Services is reporting both men are on the on the way to a location on Proserpine Shute Harbour Rd where they will meet with the rescue helicopter.

The two men, both aged in their 30s, suffered from lower limb injuries and are in a serious condition.

"The male patients are back on land now. One patient's stable and the other they're still assessing. They're both conscious and breathing," a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

One man has reportedly suffered serious lacerations to his foot.

The RACQ CQ Rescue Chopper has been tasked.

INITIAL 10.45am: RACQ CQ Rescue and paramedics have been tasked to unconfirmed reports of shark bites in the Whitsundays.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesperson said they received a call this morning.

The spokesperson said two people had received bites to their legs, and an ambulance was en route to Coral Sea Marina to meet the vessel.

An RACQ CQ Rescue spokesperson said the rescue chopper had been tasked to pick up two patients off a vessel.

"One is believed to be quite serious, and the other not as serious," the spokeswoman said.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
coral sea marina editors picks qas rescue chopper shark bites
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    The Windmill Cafe’s plan to keep it green

    premium_icon The Windmill Cafe’s plan to keep it green

    News THE Windmill Cafe in Bargara has big dreams to stay green with the hope to eliminate takeaway coffee cups by the end of the year

    Nursing students treat little patients in paediatric simulator

    premium_icon Nursing students treat little patients in paediatric...

    Education The future of hospitals looks happy and healthy, after nursing students “treated”...

    Kelly’s hits the beach with third Bundy cafe

    premium_icon Kelly’s hits the beach with third Bundy cafe

    News Coffee at Kelly’s is venturing to the sea with a new store set to open at Burnett...

    Bail for pair accused of assaulting tourists

    premium_icon Bail for pair accused of assaulting tourists

    News A pair of young men appeared in court in Bundy today in connection with an alleged...