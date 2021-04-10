Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bundaberg's RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has flown a child to hospital after they were involved in a crash. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
Bundaberg's RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has flown a child to hospital after they were involved in a crash. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Rescue chopper tasked to Bruce Highway crash involving child

Rhylea Millar
10th Apr 2021 12:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Bundaberg’s RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has flown a child to hospital after they were involved in a crash.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning when a car was travelling south west of Bundaberg on the Bruce Highway and crashed.

A primary-school aged girl who was a passenger of the car at the time sustained multiple injuries as a result.

Paramedics from QAS arrived on scene and treated the girl before driving her to a clearing nearby.

The Bundaberg-based rescue helicopter was then able to land and flew the girl to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

More stories:

bruce highway crash bundaberg bundaberg crashes bundaberg health bundaberg hospital bundaberg paramedics bundaberg qas bundaberg racq lifeflight rescue child crash crashbruce highway crash health hospital qas qas paramedics racq lifeflight rescue rescue chopper
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meet the fairy granting birthday wishes for Bundy kids

        Premium Content Meet the fairy granting birthday wishes for Bundy kids

        News Shannon hopes to grow the local entertainment industry and create more activities for kids for enjoy with her new business

        Community hub to bring services together

        Premium Content Community hub to bring services together

        News Here are the services that will be at the first IMPACT Community Hub meet next...

        DIVE IN: New study to help bring down the beach barriers

        Premium Content DIVE IN: New study to help bring down the beach barriers

        News CQUniversity are looking at ways to make beaches more accessible and they need your...

        WATCH: U15 Australian hockey championships

        Premium Content WATCH: U15 Australian hockey championships

        Hockey The best young hockey stars from around the country are back in action