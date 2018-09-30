Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
File image.
File image. David Nielsen
News

Rescue chopper stood down from bushfire mission

Sean Fox
by
30th Sep 2018 3:29 PM

UPDATE 3:45PM: A RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has been stood down from its mission to save 12 people from a bushfire at Blackdown Tablelands.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) spokeswoman revealed all 12 people who were trapped in the area have been accounted for.

3:25pm: IT IS believed 12 people are trapped by a bushfire in the Blackwater region.

Earlier today, a bushfire ignited at the Blackdown Tablelands National Park near Dingo.

RACQ's LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has been sent to the scene following reports people have been trapped by the blaze.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) crews were called around 2pm to attend the scene near Charlevue Rd.

People have been told to avoid the vicinity, and smoke may affect people in surrounding areas.

If residents are concerned about their property, contact Triple Zero (000) immediately.

breaking news bushfire racq rescue helicopter tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Roof torn of council building in massive hail storm

    UPDATE: Roof torn of council building in massive hail storm

    Weather The roof from a Bundaberg Regional Council workshop was torn loose and thrown into a neighbouring property.

    BREAKING: Power outages hit Bundaberg and Childers

    BREAKING: Power outages hit Bundaberg and Childers

    Breaking Ergon Energy have reported 2811 homes have been affected in Bundy

    Big win for Bundy's casual workers ahead of Christmas

    premium_icon Big win for Bundy's casual workers ahead of Christmas

    Business Commission rules penalty rates to rise to 25% in November

    UPDATE: Two taken to hospital after car off bridge overnight

    premium_icon UPDATE: Two taken to hospital after car off bridge overnight

    News Two adult patients were transported to Biggenden Hospital

    Local Partners