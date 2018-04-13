RESCUE: Chopper searching for climber after mountain fall

UPDATE 12.51PM: A climber has sustained head and shoulder injuries after falling up to 10m down a mountain in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.

Paramedics and rescue crews have found the climber after a search at Mount Coochin, near Beerwah.

Crews accessed the site through Lakefield Crescent, as a rescue helicopter was called in to help search for and extricate the injured climber.

SES personnel and Queensland Fire and Emergency crews are now deciding how best to retrieve the patient.



