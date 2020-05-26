Menu
A LifeFlight rescue chopper is en route to help a trapped man
Worker in serious condition after he was crushed by silo

Michael Nolan
by
26th May 2020 12:25 PM
UPDATE: A man, aged in his 40s is in a serious condition after he was crushed by a fallen silo at a Goondiwindi area property.

A LifeFlight aeromedical crew transported the man to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where he will be treated for serious arm, leg, pelvic, abdominal and chest injuries. 

9.30AM: A LIFEFLIGHT rescue chopper is en route to help a man trapped after a silo collapsed on a property at Toobeah, near Goondiwindi. 

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the silo collapsed shortly after 8am, trapping the man at a Donavans Rd property. 

Initial reports suggest co-workers had to uncover the man who was partially buried under rubble and the contents of the silo. 

However, the man remained trapped until emegency services arrived. 

More to come.

